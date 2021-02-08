Banks granted new loans of RON 84 bln in 2020, a third of the non-governmental credit balance

The new loans granted by the banks in Romania to citizens and companies, totalling RON 84 billion last year, particularly affected by the COVID-19 health crisis, are slightly above the level of the new loans accessed in 2019 and they represent almost one third of the non-governmental credit balance, according to an analysis by #Dreptullabanking.

In 2019, the new loans accessed on the non-governmental segment amounted to RON 83.24 billion.

Amid the coronavirus pandemics, the banks based in Romania granted credits on a sustainable basis, while absorbing the liquidity problems encountered by the clients whose incomes have been seriously affected by the negative effects of the pandemic.

The volume of the new loans granted to the population and companies represents 30% of the balance of the non-governmental credit associated to the month of December 2020. Thus, one third of the ongoing non-governmental credit portfolio was contracted last year, which is explained by the short maturity of some loans, under one year, especially in the companies area.

The crediting was boosted by the companies segment, with a share of 57.7% of the total of new loans granted in 2020.

Last year the population accessed new loans worth RON 35.45 billion, with a share of 42.3% from the total new loans. The volume of credits accessed for houses was higher than in 2019. In terms of currency, the population got mostly credits in RON (98.4%), which ruled out the exchange rate risk.

As for companies, they contracted loans worth RON 48.45 billion in 2020, with the crediting activity being also endorsed by the governmental programmes in this respect. Companies have mainly accessed new loans in RON (70%), and the rest in euros and USD dollars.

The currency distribution of the loans given last year shows that, out of the total of RON 84 billion, 81.66% represent credits in the national currency-RON, and 15% in euros and the rest in USD dollars.

As for the credits in euros, 95.5% of the total value last year was contracted by legal entities. The new loans in USD dollars granted in 2020, equivalent in RON 2.8 bln, represent 3.30% of the total new accessed loans , being granted to legal persons.