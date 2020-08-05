Banks in Romania granted new loans of over RON 23 bln to citizens and companies during March-June

The volume of the new loans granted to the Romanian population and companies based in Romania during the first four moths of 2020, so during the coronavirus pandemic, represents 8.5% of the balance of the non-governmental credit related to June 2020.

More precisely, banks in Romania have granted new loans to citizens and companies worth over RON 23.1 billion during March-June this year.

During the state of emergency the population has accessed new loans worth RON 9.8 billion, with a share of 42.5%. Citizens have mainly accessed loans in RON, the Romanian currency (96%), thus removing the exchange rate risk

As for the companies, they have accessed during this period loans worth RON 13.30 billion, which means 57.5% of the total of new loans in the non-governmental sector.