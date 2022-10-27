Alpha Bank Romania relocates to City Gate office building

GTC real estate company has announced one of the most important lease transactions of the year. Alpha Bank Romania, part of Greek Alpha Bank Group, will be relocating part of its operations to City Gate North Tower starting January 2023.

“While every new tenant is extremely important to us, the transaction of the year remains the signing of the contract with Alpha Bank Romania, a partnership assisted by JLL and CEE Estate, the asset management company of GTC Romania, whose support is very valuable. We are pleased that Alpha Bank Romania trusted us for moving part of its operations. This comes as a confirmation that the office real estate market is regaining balance after the pandemic and also as a sign of our growing reputation in the Romanian market”, stated Ziv Gigi, Managing Director of GTC’s operations in Romania.

“We focus our efforts on increasing the quality of the working conditions of our employees and we chose City Gate for the high level of services and spaces offered. The eco-friendly building meets the expectations of today’s labor market, offering work-sharing spaces, multi-purpose rooms and relaxation areas”, said Ion Stan, First Vice President, Alpha Bank Romania.

“We thank the team of Alpha Bank Romania for choosing JLL in this challenging journey and we are eager to visit the new office once finished. City Gate was the building that responded best to our set criteria, and we found in GTC Romania a true partner during negotiations”, declared Viorel Opait, Business Development Director at JLL Romania.

Located in the Northern area of Bucharest, near Piața Presei Libere, the City Gate landmark office building recently went through an extensive refurbishment process, following an investment of 3.5 million euro. City Gate iconic complex has one of the largest parking area in Bucharest – 40.000 sq m – offering access to the underground for +1.000 cars, accessible from 2 city directions. The complex is powered by renewable energy and offers fast chargers for electrical cars – free for all tenants, but also bike and motorcycle special parking spaces.

The City Gate iconic Complex includes two tower buildings (ground floor + 18 floors), located in ​​Piața Presei Libere area, and has a total leasable space of ​​47,700 square meters. Both towers have LEED GOLD Certification, proving GTC’s commitment in sustainable development, responsible construction, and asset management.