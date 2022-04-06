BCR continues the financing through capital market and lists on April 8 a new bond issue worth RON 351.5mn

Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), one of the most important financial groups in Romania, lists on Friday, April 8, on Bucharest Stock Exchange’s Main Market a new issue of corporate bonds, worth RON 351.5mn, under the stock ticker BCR27. It is BCR’s first bond issue on BVB’s market this year, while the total value of BCR bonds available for trading amounts to RON 3bn.

‘BCR has used intensively, in the recent years, the capital market for financing, being an essential partner for Bucharest Stock Exchange in promoting the available resources on the capital market for companies. Moreover, the BCR team is one of the innovators in the capital market, listing last year a green bond issue. We are glad that BCR continues to include the capital market in its financing strategy and that we will have, starting with April 8, a new issue of BCR corporate bonds on the Main Market’, said Adrian Tanase, Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO.

‘The BCR team reached a new record, by issuing bond issues worth RON 3bn, this fact being another proof that the Romanian capital market is a strong one, even in a difficult and volatile international context. Investors are looking for predictability and the Bucharest Stock Exchange is an example in the region, which shows the sustainability of the Romanian economy’, said Sergiu Manea, BCR CEO.

BCR issued and sold 703 corporate bonds with a nominal value of RON 500,000 and with a maturity date on March 31, 2027. The interest rate is fixed, 6.76% p.a. This is BCR’s sixth issue listed on the Main Market. The first one already reached maturity. The second bond issue, worth RON 600mn, is available for trading starting with December 2019 under the stock ticker BCR26. Last year BCR listed three bond issues, one of which was of green bonds, BCR28, BCR28A and BCR28B.