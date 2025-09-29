The financing provided will cover the acquisition of equipment and preliminary works required for the refurbishment process of Unit 1 at the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant, as well as the engineering study related to the construction of the two new reactors, Units 3 and 4, at the same nuclear site.

Within the syndicate, BRD acts as the Mandated Lead Arranger, contributing the largest share among the eight participating banks, which together issued syndicated loans totaling €620 million.

Considered strategic for Romania’s energy sector, the nuclear industry has traditionally been a priority for BRD. In 2002, the bank participated in financing the completion of Unit 2 at CNE Cernavodă through a €430 million syndicated loan coordinated by its parent bank, Société Générale.

“BRD’s participation in this syndicated financing reflects our strong commitment to supporting Romania’s strategic energy projects. We believe that investments in infrastructure are essential for strengthening the country’s energy independence and for the transition to a sustainable future. Through our corporate finance expertise and close collaboration with partners in both the public and private sectors, we reaffirm our role as a trusted partner in developing major projects that shape Romania’s economic and energy future,” said Jean-Philippe Guillaume, Deputy CEO and Head of Global Corporates at BRD Groupe Société Générale.

Nuclearelectrica S.A. is Romania’s national company for the production of electricity, thermal energy, and nuclear fuel. Nuclearelectrica plays a major role nationally, contributing over 18% of nuclear energy to the total energy production and 33% of the total CO2-free energy production in Romania.

Energonuclear S.A. is a joint-stock company established in March 2009, serving as the Project Company responsible for the construction, commissioning, and commercial operation of Units 3 and 4 at CNE Cernavodă. Since January 2014, Energonuclear has been fully owned by Nuclearelectrica S.A.