The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Romania’s Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE) formalised a new EIB Advisory support assignment for integrated urban mobility in the Jiu Valley, reinforcing their shared commitment to accelerate the region’s just transition and sustainable growth.

The assignment, supported by the JASPERS (Joint Assistance to Support Projects in European Regions) advisory initiative, will provide hands-on advisory to local authorities, helping to prepare and finance integrated mobility solutions aligned with EU climate and transport objectives.

EIB Advisory experts will work with the Jiu Valley Association for Integrated Territorial Development and the six municipalities of Petrosani, Lupeni, Vulcan, Petrila, Uricani and Aninoasa. The support will focus on aligning the region’s sustainable urban mobility plan with EU policies, developing a pipeline of priority projects, and strengthening institutional capacity to deliver them effectively. At stake is the future of one of Romania’s key Just Transition regions, historically dependent on coal mining and now working to build a cleaner, more connected economy.

The project supports Romania’s green transition, improving mobility, reducing emissions, and promoting social inclusion in regions undergoing industrial transformation. Through its JASPERS mandate, EIB Advisory will provide technical expertise to ensure that investments generate significant local and regional impact. The planned investments include a 60 km cycling network, a new intermodal hub in Petrosani, and a regional Mobility-as-a-Service digital platform that lets people plan, book, and pay for their entire journey in one place through a smartphone app or website.

“We stand for partnership, expertise and a sustainable future,” said EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris. “The Jiu Valley has experienced significant changes and challenges over the years, and our support aims to turn these into new opportunities. We are committed to equipping local authorities with the strategic tools and expertise they need to deliver projects that are green, inclusive and economically sound. This initiative also sends a clear signal that even smaller-scale, well-prepared and locally driven investments can transform communities, strengthen regional resilience, and serve as a model for Romania’s broader just transition.”

“The Jiu Valley’s story is one of resilience and renewal, and this new advisory support from the EIB will help translate a vision for sustainable mobility into tangible results for citizens,” said Minister of Investments and European Projects Dragos Pislaru. “With EIB’s technical expertise and the strong local engagement of our municipalities, we can move from planning to implementation, creating better transport options, cleaner air, and new opportunities for people across the region. Importantly, this initiative will help us build capacity and confidence at local level, ensuring that every euro invested works harder to deliver long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits.”

The EIB Advisory support provided by JASPERS in the Jiu Valley complements ongoing technical assistance and will serve as a pilot for other transition regions in Romania, reinforcing the country’s alignment with the EU Green Deal and Just Transition objectives.