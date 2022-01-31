ING Bank Romania has a new Head of Business Banking

Serge Offers, CFO of ING Bank Romania for the last three and a half years, will take over the role of Head of Business Banking and Deputy CEO starting with February 1. In this position, Serge will be responsible for the development of the Business Banking division, which meets the financial needs of entrepreneurs with an annual turnover of up to 100 million euros (450 million lei).

Serge Offers has previously held several management roles at ING Group headquarters. Among them, he led the External & Regulatory Reporting teams, having a solid financial and regulatory expertise. During his time in Romania, Serge was particularly close to the business community, through his current positions as President of the Romanian-Dutch Chamber of Commerce and as a founding member and Vice President of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce for Diversity.

Mihaela Bîtu, CEO of ING Bank Romania: “In recent years, Serge has played a key role in defining and implementing the strategic direction for ING Bank Romania. As Bogdan Boteanu has taken over a role within the ING group, I am confident that Serge will successfully lead the development of our entrepreneurship division, with a focus on digitalisation and customer experience.”

Serge Offers, Head of Business Banking ING Bank Romania: “I am looking forward to starting this new role and leading such a beautiful and motivated team. The entrepreneurial segment is important for ING Romania and we will continue to develop digital solutions, products and services relevant to our customers. Entrepreneurs need a strong banking partner to provide them with predictability, know-how and the right tools to run their business efficiently and successfully.”

His successor as Chief Financial Officer of ING Bank Romania will be announced in the next period.