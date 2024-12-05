Leadership change at ING Hubs Romania

Dennis Rijksen becomes the new CEO of ING Hubs, effective January 1, 2025, following a nine-year term from Marian Ion. Dennis Rijksen joined ING Group in 2015 within the Wholesale Banking Lending division and has rapidly progressed through several senior global roles. Throughout his career, he has held the positions of Chief Data Officer in Wholesale Banking and Chief Data Officer in the Netherlands. In 2022, he became the Global Head of Data Operations, improving the strategy and quality of data operations for ING Group globally.

“I am deeply honored to take on this new role at ING Hubs Romania and to continue the legacy that Marian has built over the years. I am excited to lead ING Hubs Romania into its next chapter, focusing on innovation and excellence, while ensuring that we remain committed to our core values,” says Dennis Rijksen.

He succeeds Marian Ion, who has been at the helm since 2015, when ING Hubs Romania was founded. Under his leadership, the company has seen remarkable growth, expanding from an initial team of 100 employees to over 2,000 by December 2024. The local organization has evolved from a software development center into a technology hub capable of hosting complex, end-to-end projects. Starting January 1, Marian will continue his career outside the ING group.

“It has been an incredible journey leading this company for nine years. Together, we have grown incredibly not only in numbers, but also in the complexity and diversity of the services we can offer, as well as the level of skills acquired within our team. I am extremely proud of what we have achieved so far and confident that ING Hubs will continue to thrive in the years to come,” said Marian Ion.

By designing and delivering key technology and operational solutions across the ING network, ING hubs around the world simplify and optimise operations. With a presence in Poland, Romania, the Philippines, Slovakia and Turkey, they offer scalable, shareable and sustainable technology and operational solutions, with end-to-end expertise and responsibilities.