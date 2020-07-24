New Executive first vice-president named at UniCredit Bank

Following the previous green light by the National Bank of Romania, Tsvetanka Mintcheva has started her term as executive first vice-president and member of the UniCredit Bank Directorate.

Tsvetanka Mintcheva has a 20-year expertise in the banking sector and has built her career within UniCredit Group Bulgaria.

From the position of member of UniCredit Bulbank Directorate, she led the GBS Division of the UniCredit Bulbank in the past 2 years and she had previously coordinated the Retail Division since 2013.

Tsvetanka Mintcheva starte her career in 2001 as intern and has held more management and sales positions ever since within UniCredit Bulbank.

She has a B.A. in economy and has an MBA on international business at MIB School of Management, Trieste, Italy.