Newly Launched Digital Bank Announces Exit from Romania

Raiffeisen Digital Bank AG, one of the new digital banks appearing in the country, will cease its operations and close its current banking activity in Romania starting from 11.03.2025, the bank announces. The bank motivates leaving the Romanian market in order to focus on the activity in Poland, although the largest Polish bank has come to Romania.



Raiffeisen Digital Bank is a credit institution based in Austria that started its operations in Romania a year and a half ago, completely independently, as a subsidiary of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI).

“We started Raiffeisen Digital Bank with a simple mission: to make banking products and services accessible to anyone, anywhere, completely digitally. Our objective is to become the choice of customers as a fast, simple and reliable bank. We are taking steps to build a significant portfolio of clients in Romania and we continue to develop new ideas to create more value for our clients,” said Alexey Kapustin, CEO at Raiffeisen Digital Bank, a year and a half ago.

Yet, the digital bank has announced that they will close their Romanian business at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

“This decision was made after careful and lengthy consideration and is part of our ongoing efforts to optimize our services. The RBI Group’s activity in Romania will continue to be represented by Raiffeisen Bank Romania and its subsidiaries. The purpose of this decision is to simplify the business structure of Raiffeisen Digital Bank and to fully focus on growth in our main market in Poland,” the bank announced on its official website.