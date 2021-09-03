OTP Bank Deputy General Manager to lead the corporate and retail segment within new division

Roxana Maria Hidan, Deputy General Manager of OTP Bank Romania, will coordinate the new Business Division, which includes operational and strategic activities for individuals and legal entities segments of business, including Micro, SMEs and Corporations.

The establishment of the Business Division follows the local development strategy of OTP Bank Romania, a step that supports the organizational transformation of the bank, with the objective of growth and expansion at national level.

„The new division represents an important stage in OTP Bank Romania’s development, which marks the evolution of the way our organization works. We pursue a unitary growth strategy for all business segments and building strong synergies, to create sustainable partnerships, based on transparency and reciprocity“, said Roxana Hidan, Deputy General Manager of OTP Bank Romania, Business Division.

Roxana Hidan has almost 20 years of experience in the local banking sector, of which 16 with OTP Bank Romania. She is a member of the Management Board for two years now, and before being appointed to coordinate the newly established Business Division, she led the Retail Division of the bank. At OTP Bank, she dedicated time and passion to develop the business line for SMEs, constantly promoted a business culture with an open approach towards the customer and had key roles in the transformation stages or acquisition processes of the bank.

Academically, Roxana Hidan graduated from the Executive MBA program (2012-2014) of Advanced Global Management at IE Business School in Madrid and the Global Management program (GMP24) at Harvard Business School. She is also an alumnus of this prestigious institution of education.