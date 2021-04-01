OTP Bank Romania announces the end of the share capital increase process with 250 million lei

OTP Bank Romania received a share capital increase of 250 million lei.

Last year, OTP Bank Romania significantly invested in multiple areas, announcing the opening of new branches, increasing its digital capacity (full online PL and account opening process for new customers), renewing its marketing strategy, and hiring 200 new colleagues. These activities, and the 13% increased loan portfolio, imply additional capital need that was provided by the mother company recently.

Thus, the increase of the share capital of OTP Bank Romania was approved on March 19, 2021, during the General Shareholders Meeting, through a cash contribution subscribed and paid by OTP Bank Nyrt. As a result of this increase, 1,041,667 new shares were issued, with a nominal value of 240 lei each.

Following this activity, the subscribed and paid-in share capital of the bank reached the value of 2,079,253,200 lei, representing a total number of 8,663,555 registered shares with a nominal value of 240 lei each.

The additional funds will ensure a comfortable capital position going forward during the next quarters, supporting lending activity.

The shareholding structure of the bank, at this moment, has changed as follows:

OTP Bank Nyrt. holds 8,663,551 registered shares and a capital participation of 2,079,252,240 lei, representing 99.999953829577% of the total share capital; Mercantile Bank Zrt. holds 4 (four) registered shares and a shareholding of RON 960 representing 0.000046170423% of the total share capital.

The share capital increase was registered in the database of the National Office of the Trade Register on March 25, 2021.