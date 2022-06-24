Raiffeisen Bank is listing the third green bonds issue on BVB

Raiffeisen Bank is listing on Friday, June 24, a new issue of green bonds at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) worth RON 525mn. The bonds traded under the RBRO27 stock ticker are the third green bond offer that Raiffeisen Bank lists at BVB, after the 2 issues from 2021, the total value of the 3 offers listed exceeding RON 2bn.

The non- preferential senior green bonds which will enter trading on June 24 have a maturity of 5 years and an annual fixed interest rate of 8.927% per year. Raiffeisen Bank issued and sold to 13 bondholders and legal entities a number of 1,000 corporate bonds with a nominal value of RON 525,000.

”Through this third issue of green bonds we prove that our commitment to contributing to the development of the sustainable and prosperous communities is lasting and consistent. We are pleased with the high investors’ interest in all our green bond offers which shows us that the sustainability issues are increasingly playing an important role in the capital allocation decisions taken by institutional investors,” said Romulus Mircea, Executive Director of Management Assets and Liabilities, Raiffeisen Bank.

” The focus on investing in sustainable projects has become particularly important in the context that has dominated the landscape of capital markets for some time, marked by the integration of ESG criteria into the capital allocation decisions by investors. We are delighted that Raiffeisen Bank, one of the key players in the Romanian banking field, will list its third green bond issue at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, thus proving that the stock exchange can and must become the main financing channel for green investments in Romania”, declared Adrian Tanase, CEO Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The bond issue that enters trading today is the fourth offer of Raiffeisen Bank, the total value of the bank’s bonds available for trading being over RON 2.6bn.