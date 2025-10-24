The National Bank of Romania inaugurated on Friday a new section on its website, dedicated to the history of the Treasure evacuated to the Russians in 1916-1917 and the ongoing efforts to repatriate it. The initiative comes in the context of an international awareness campaign on a problem that has remained unresolved for more than a century.

The new section launched on the NBR website contains systematized information, archival documents, relevant images from the era and unpublished materials on activities to promote the issue, the Treasury inventory, partial restitutions and documents in support of repatriation. The materials are available in Romanian, English and, soon, French.

The golden reserve of the Romanian National Bank, weighing 91.5 tons of fine gold (in coins and bullions), Queen Marie’s jewels and important historic artefacts, as well as cultural valuables were evacuated to Russia in two stages, December 1916 and August 1917. The Russian Imperial government guaranteed for the security of the transport, deposit and return of all valuables to Romania, guarantees clearly stipulated in the protocols signed by both governments.

The train transporting the Treasure of the NBR’s and Queen Marie’s jewels in 1740 cases left Iași on the 15th of December 1916 and arrived in Moscow five days later, on December 20th, 1916. Romanian valuables were deposited in the Kremlin in the Moscow State Bank Thesaurus quarters. Between January 9th and February 16th 1917 a thorough inventory took place for all cases brought in from Iași. At the end of this operation a new protocol was drafted and signed by the representatives of the Finance Ministry and the State Bank from Russia, as well as by the representatives of the Romanian National Bank and the Romanian Government.

The Protocol signed on February 16th 1917, following the cross-checkings, stated ”1738 cases were deposited in the Kremlin, containing valuables that are the private property of the National Bank of Romania, in the sum of 314,580,456 lei-in-gold and 84 bani (coin subdivision), as well as two other cases with a total value of 7,000,000 lei-in-gold, meaning a total of 1740 cases sealed with the sigilla of the National Bank of Romania, in total an amount of 321,580,456 lei-in-gold and 84 bani”. The security of the deposit was guaranteed by the Russian Imperial government. The inventories following the cross-checking were attached to the document.

In December 1917, other four cases containing coins in value of 574,523 lei-in-gold and 57 bani were added to the NBR’S Treasure deposited in Moscow.

Although there were two restitutions in 1935 and 1956, these did not concern the NBR gold stored in Moscow. The treasury issue constantly marked Romanian-Soviet and then Romanian-Russian relations in the last century. The gold was maintained in the assets of the NBR balance sheets until 1929, when, in the context of monetary stabilization, the “disputed claims on foreign countries” were eliminated. However, the account continued to be recorded “for memory” until 1943, completely disappearing from the balance sheet in 1944, with the presence of the Red Army on Romanian territory.

The Treaty on Friendly Relations and Cooperation between Romania and the Russian Federation, signed in 2003, provided the opportunity to reintroduce the issue of the Treasure into official discussions. A Romanian-Russian Joint Commission was established and held five meetings, the last in Moscow in November 2019.

The conflict in Ukraine blocked any form of dialogue on this topic. As a result, the NBR launched a new strategy: raising awareness among the European public and international decision-makers.

In March 2024, the European Parliament debated and adopted with a significant number of votes a Resolution on the restitution of the National Treasure of Romania illegally appropriated by Russia. The exhibition dedicated to the Treasure was presented at the European Parliament, then in New York, hosted by the Romanian Cultural Institute, marking the expansion of the awareness campaign on the American continent.