Romania’s foreign exchange reserves mount to over EUR 53 billion

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

National Bank of Romania’s foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 53,082 million on May 31, 2023, compared to EUR 53,341 million on 30 April 2023, so slightly down.

During the month, the following flows were recorded:

EUR 1,801 million worth of inflows representing: changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves with the NBR; inflows into the Ministry of Finance’s accounts; inflows into the European Commission’s account and other;

EUR 2,060 million worth of outflows representing: changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves with the NBR; interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt and other.

The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 6,110 million.

On 31 May 2023, Romania’s international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 59,192 million, compared to EUR 59,355 million on 30 April 2023.

During June 2023, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately EUR 121 million.