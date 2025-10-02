Victoriabank, a member of the Banca Transilvania Group and one of the largest banks in the Republic of Moldova, has successfully finalized the acquisition of Microinvest.
This acquisition marks the beginning of building a financial ecosystem around Victoriabank and strengthens Banca Transilvania Group’s regional footprint. The process began in April 2025 with the signing of the agreement in Chișinău and was finalized following the receipt of all necessary approvals from regulatory and supervisory authorities.
Continuity and Strategic Synergies
- Microinvest will maintain its business model, corporate governance structure, and operational autonomy, continuing to operate as an independent entity.
- Through collaboration with Victoriabank and the BT Group, strategic synergies will be harnessed across complementary products and services, digitalization, best practices, and joint initiatives in financial education and inclusion.
- This dual approach—preserving autonomy while fostering collaboration—will enable Microinvest to continue leading the microfinance market in the Republic of Moldova, while contributing to the BT Group’s broader regional objectives.
- With this acquisition, Banca Transilvania Group now includes two leading microfinance institutions in its portfolio: BT Mic in Romania and Microinvest in the Republic of Moldova.
Microinvest has been supporting entrepreneurs and the Moldovan economy for 22 years. It serves over 46,000 customers through 17 units and employs approximately 400 people. With a strong focus on ESG principles, Microinvest is the only financial institution in the Republic of Moldova to have earned a GOLD certification for customer protection, underscoring its commitment to high standards in client relations.
For the evaluation, preparation, and completion of the acquisition, Victoriabank received legal and tax advisory services from Filip & Company, PwC, and Vernon | David și Asociații, along with the support of Banca Transilvania’s mergers and acquisitions team.
