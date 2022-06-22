BCR continues the financing through capital market and lists a new green bonds issue on BVB

Banca Comerciala Romania (BCR) is listing on Wednesday, June 22, a new green bonds issue, worth RON 702 mn, under the stock ticker BCR27A. It is the second issue of green bonds listed by BCR at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), after the first one in October last year, worth RON 500 mn.

The non-preferential senior green bonds to be listed have a maturity of 5 years and an annual fixed rate of 9.079%. The new issue of green bonds is in line with the bank’s efforts to align with the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) criteria. The bonds received a long-term BBB+ rating from the agency rating Fitch.

“I am glad that, thanks to the efforts of my colleagues, we have been able to show consistency and extend our commitment to issue green bonds. These offers, in addition to all our similar initiatives, are part of BCR’s vision for sustainable and long-term transformation of the Romanian economy. Investors are increasingly paying attention to the resources they choose to support, and we are pleased to see this concern increasingly present in Romania. It is a sign of responsibility and, at the same time, of confidence in the capital market, even in a difficult international context”, stated Sergiu Manea, CEO BCR.

“BCR is actively using the Romanian capital market to attract financing, and the green projects are starting to gain even more consistency at the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Last year, the BCR team listed the group’s first issue of green bonds on the local market, and now a new issue of over RON 700 mn will be used to finance green projects in the Romanian economy. The success of these offers demonstrates the ability of the Romanian capital market to cover significant financing needs and shows that the stock exchange has a key responsibility in promoting the transition to a green economy by encouraging and developing responsible financing and sustainable financial products”, said Adrian Tanase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

BCR, a member of Erste Group, is one of the most important financial groups in Romania, including universal banking operations (retail, corporate & investment banking, treasury, and capital markets), as well as companies in the leasing market, private pensions and housing banks. The bond issue that will start trading on June 22 is the bank’s 6th bond issue listed on BVB, the total value of BCR bonds available for trading being over RON 3.7 bn.