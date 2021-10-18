BCR coordinated a RON 636 million syndicated loan for Carmistin Group

Carmistin Group, a key player on the Romanian agribusiness market, signed a RON 636 million syndicated loan, following the amendment and increase by RON 209 million of the existing facilities, with the purpose to support the group’s new investment strategy.

The facility was coordinated by Banca Comercială Română SA (member of Erste Group), as Mandated Lead Arranger, Bookrunner, Documentation, Facility and Security Agent, alongside CEC Bank, as Mandated Lead Arranger and other participating banks – OTP Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank and Eximbank.

PCF Investment Banking acted as the exclusive financial advisor of Carmistin Group for the structuring, negotiation and implementation of the financing facility.

Bulboacă și Asociații SPARL acted as legal advisor on behalf of the lenders.

The loan will be used for multiple purposes, to finance new investment projects launched by the Carmistin Group companies, including co-financing projects based on EU funds and working capital needs. The projects include livestock farms upgrade, modernization, extension and creation of new meat processing capacities, as well as the increase of the production capacity of the compound fodder factory.

“This loan facility comes to support Carmistin Group’s direction and vision to become the largest integrated protein producer in Romania by 2025, with a value system based on fair, healthy and eco-friendly production of food products. Innovating technologies and products have become critical for our vision of growth, and that is why we are deploying a comprehensive investment program that will lead to the efficient and sustainable development of our current production capacities. Without major investments, Romanian companies will not be able to ensure their competitiveness against international companies and implement sustainable development policies”, declared Andrei Brumaru, CEO of Carmistin Group.

“Romania has the potential to become a major player in the regional and global agribusiness sector, and Carmistin Group is one of the local companies which understood the crucial role of investments in infrastructure and technology. It is a best practice example, which, if replicated by more companies operating in this industry, may strengthen Romania’s position as producer and exporter of agricultural products, as well as ensure a better recognition of the made in Romania label”, declared Ana-Maria Samuilă, Head of Agribusiness & Food BCR.

“The agribusiness sector has constantly provided a significant contribution to Romania’s GDP over the past years, even during the pandemic, and we believe that it has a strong growth potential. Loan syndication is an alternative financial instrument designed to support the growth of the companies, taking also into consideration the latest developments at international level, innovations that drive added value and new trends in the aggrotech area. A solid business plan, supported by a syndicated loan, can facilitate a better integration of the companies in the global supply chain”, stated Grația Popescu, Senior Banker Loan Syndication BCR.

“The funds obtained by Carmistin are a positive sign not only for the agricultural sector, but also for the entire business environment in Romania, as it is a relevant funding granted to a group of locally-owned companies. The dynamics and agility of Carmistin are perfectly reflected in this custom-made syndicated facility, that covers all the needs of the group, from working capital, to complex structures for funding investment projects using public or EU funds”, declared Mihai Murgu, PCF Investment Banking Partner.