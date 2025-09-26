Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

BCR, BCR Social Finance, and Synerb have opened applications for the second edition of the Marc Impact Program, a regional accelerator supporting impact-driven entrepreneurs and organizations developing sustainable solutions for social and environmental challenges. Applications are open until October 8, 2025, via the official website: https://ro.marc-impactprogramme.net

The application form covers topics relevant for any entrepreneur, from the impact created and the business model to future plans and vision.

“Marc is a program grounded in the reality of social entrepreneurs and the power of community. In its first year alone, participating organizations secured over €2.5 million in funding through exposure and direct connections with investors across the region. Marc reflects the ERSTE Foundation’s commitment to supporting business models that prioritize impact and respect for the community. BCR Social Finance carries this mission forward by bridging access to funding with social innovation. For impact entrepreneurs, Marc stands out through its personalized approach, offering tailored support for each type of business depending on its development stage and specific needs,” said Ștefan Buciuc, CEO of BCR Social Finance.

“Marc’s experience is a process built on deeply understanding impact entrepreneurs’ needs to refine their growth strategy. With a portfolio that includes 11 specialized support packages and a team of over 10 mentors with relevant business experience, the program offers more than mentorship—it creates a context for solid individual and organizational transformation. Marc’s support is anchored in our expertise working with over 200 social entrepreneurs. We build viable plans connected to market realities and create spaces where each social entrepreneur is prepared to attract the right resources based on well-thought-out and calibrated strategies,” added Sonia Oprean, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Synerb.

Opportunities for Impact Entrepreneurs

Marc Impact is a seven-month, free, non-equity accelerator created by the ERSTE Foundation and Erste Social Finance, implemented in Romania by Synerb, BCR, and BCR Social Finance.

Participants benefit from:

Individual and strategic mentorship tailored to each organization’s challenges, supported by a network of recognized regional experts;

Exposure to an international community of investors and financial institutions offering blended finance instruments to accelerate business growth and impact;

Access to resources and ecosystem of Erste, BCR Social Finance, and BCR;

Support from community partners such as Măgurele Science Park and Amplify;

An entrepreneurial development bootcamp to test and refine business models;

Thematic workshops on impact strategy, financial planning, leadership, market, and funding;

Development of customized tools, from scaling roadmaps to pitch decks and investor one-pagers;

Opportunity to secure catalytic grants through an international pitch with participants from other countries;

Presentation of selected projects at the re:Marc Summit in Budapest, June 2026.

Highlights from the First Edition of Marc Impact Program

The inaugural Marc Impact Program brought together 70 impact startups from Romania, Austria, and Hungary. Among them:

39 organizations received personalized support tailored to their specific challenges;

9 finalists (three from each country) presented their projects to an international jury in Vienna at the re:Marc Summit in May 2025.

At the Vienna Summit, Romania was represented by HELP Autism, OPHORI Handmade Cosmetics, and PiciordePlay. These three ventures demonstrated how social entrepreneurship can drive meaningful change—from promoting inclusion for people with disabilities and cultural access for disadvantaged communities to expanding services for thousands of families affected by autism.

Following the success of the first edition, the Marc Impact Program is expanding to the Czech Republic, Serbia, and Croatia, strengthening its role as a regional hub for founders focused on social and environmental impact in Central and Eastern Europe.

Marc Impact: Where Impact Meets Funding

Marc Impact is an initiative of the ERSTE Foundation, Erste Social Finance Holding, IFUA Nonprofit, and SIMPACT. In Romania, it is implemented by Synerb, BCR, and BCR Social Finance.