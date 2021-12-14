BCR lists the third bond issue this year worth RON 600mn

Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) lists on Bucharest Stock Exchange the third bond issue this year, worth RON 600mn. The total value of the financing attracted by BCR this year, through the capital market, amounts to over RON 2bn. The new bond issue is traded on BVB’s Main Market under the stock ticker BCR28B.

‘BCR team marked several premieres this year, listing in May one of the largest corporate bond issues of this year, worth RON 1bn, and recently bringing to Bucharest Stock Exchange their first issue of green bonds. We are glad that BCR ends this year with a new bond issue. The total value of the financing attracted this year by BCR demonstrates the capacity of the capital market to support the companies’ plans for development and implicitly for the growth of the Romanian economy. We look forward to 2022 and implicitly to BCR’s future financing plans through the capital market’, said Adrian Tanase, Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO.

‘The sustainable transformation of the economy begins with the strong absorption of European funds, with the transition to the green economy, with digital transformation, through social and territorial cohesion, by supporting the entrepreneurial environment. All this requires a strong capital market. We are glad that Bucharest Stock Exchange is developing and becoming more attractive for strategic investors, with a long-term vision. We will continue our commitment to have recurring bond issues’, said Sergiu Manea, Banca Comerciala Romana CEO.

BCR issued and sold a number of 1,200 corporate bonds with a nominal value of RON 500,000 and with a maturity on December 9, 2028. The interest rate is fixed, 5.98% p.a.

BCR is at its fifth issue of bonds listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange, the first already reaching maturity. The second bond issue, worth RON 600mn, is traded from December 2019 under the stock ticker BCR26. BCR listed this year three bond issues, one of which was of green bonds, BCR28, BCR28A and BCR28B. The total value of BCR bonds available for trading is RON 2.7bn.

BCR, a member of Erste Group, is one of the most important financial groups in Romania, including universal banking operations (retail, corporate & investment banking, treasury, and capital markets), as well as companies in the leasing market, private pensions and housing banks.