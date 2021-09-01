BDO Romania starts national online recruitment campaign for the future auditors

BDO Romania, a financial consulting and auditing company, is starting the BDO Academy recruitment program, which will take place nationwide between 1-12 of September, 2021.

The recruitment program will be available exclusively online and addresses to all the young people, graduates of economic studies in the country. Through BDO Academy, the first stage of the recruitment process is aimed at attracting 60 candidates.

Apart from the evidence of the completion of studies with economic profile, such as audit, accounting or finance, the eligible candidates must also be equipped with English communication, at least at an intermediate level.

“We are launching this comprehensive recruitment program at the national level, because we pay close attention to human resources within our company and we would like to attract capable young people in our team, eager to prepare for a career in auditing.

The BDO Academy online recruitment process is a friendly one and is meant to support each candidate, including also dedicated specialized training sessions. We hope that our program will attract as many young people as possible and that the luckiest of them will become our future colleagues.”, said Dan Apostol BDO Romania Partner.

The recruitment program started by BDO Romania will take place in a 100% interactive environment and is free of charge.

Following the selection of the 60 targeted candidates, the recruitment program will continue with a series of training sessions held by BDO Romania partners, specialists within the company, as well as by external trainers.

6 training sessions are going to be organized, each of them having an average duration of 2 hours / day.

After completing the training sessions and the evaluation results, 20 students will receive job offers within the audit department of BDO Romania. Moreover, all students will be given a kit and a diploma of participation from the part of BDO Romania.

Information about the criteria and the selection mechanism are available on the online platform www.bdo.ro/bdoacademy, where the register form to be filled in for the recruitment program can be also found.