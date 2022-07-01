BNR obtained RON 2 bln profit in 2021

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) achieved a profit of 2.01 billion lei in 2021, being over 3 times higher than planned.

Of this amount, 1.61 billion lei will go to the state budget, representing 80% of the net revenues of the bank, respectively the increase of the statutory reserves of the bank with the value of 243 million lei.

According to the central bank’s data, the total revenues realized in 2021 amounted to 3.692 billion lei, a value that indicates a degree of achievement of 143.5% compared to the budget provisions, an evolution registered mainly due to the increase of revenues from foreign exchange and interest operations .

“This development was partially offset by the lower level of revenues from securities transactions compared to budget estimates, due to the effect of the market price, from sales of securities denominated in foreign currency,” informs BNR.

The total expenditures made in 2021 amounted to 1.677 billion lei, the degree of their realization compared to the budgetary provisions being 87.1%.