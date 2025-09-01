BNR’s Foreign Reserves Surpass €65 Billion in August

The foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Romania totaled 65.188 billion euros at the end of August 2025, up 3.10% compared to the level of 63.225 billion euros recorded on July 31, 2025, the BNR announced in a press release.

During the month, the following flows were recorded:

EUR 3,336 million worth of inflows representing: changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves with the NBR; inflows into the Ministry of Finance’s accounts; inflows into the European Commission’s account and other;

EUR 1,373 million worth of outflows representing: changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves with the NBR; interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt and other.

The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 9,726 million.

On 31 August 2025, Romania’s international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 74,915 million, compared to EUR 72,864 million on 31 July 2025.

During September 2025, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately EUR 902 million.