BRD Group Results for Q1 2022: Total revenues reached RON 810 M

BRD Group total revenues reached RON 810 million, higher by +7.5% compared to Q1 2021. Net interest income registered a material growth (+9.8% y/y) supported by a very good momentum in loans volumes, while the positive effect of rising interest rates starts to progressively reflect on revenues.

Benefitting from higher volumes of customers’ transactions, compensating the pressure on daily and transactional banking services’ prices, net fees and commissions increased by 3.4% year on year.

Operating expenses totaled RON 460 million in Q1 2022. Their increase was contained to +2.1% excluding the 40% higher contribution to Deposit Guarantee and Resolution Fund (RON 69.2 million, recognized in full in Q1 2022, compared to RON 49.4 million in 2021). Staff expenses were up by 2.5% on the impact of price effect induced by wages’ increase, only partially compensated by the continuation of structural headcount reduction. Other expenses registered only a moderate increase (+1.5% y/y) mainly on already visible inflation impact on utilities, and communication costs.

Overall operating performance printed high in the first three months of the year, with gross operating income increasing by 9.0% to RON 350 million compared to RON 321 million in Q1 2021 (+13.2% y/y excluding the cumulated contributions to Deposit Guarantee and Resolution Fund).

The solid financial results were accompanied by the maintenance of a very good quality of the loan book, as reflected by the further decrease of NPL ratio (2.7% as of March 2021 end) and the increase in coverage with provisions of non-performing exposures (76.5%). Cost of risk registered reduced charges as compared to Q1 2021 combining the effects of a good recovery performance but deteriorated perspectives given the current geopolitical context (RON 32 million charges vs RON 54 million charges in Q1 2021).

Given all the above, net profit was up by 18% compared to Q1 2021 and ROE reached a high 12% for a first quarter of the year.



BRD total capital ratio stood at 21.4% and Tier 1 capital ratio at 19.8% as of March 2022 end (after capitalization of 2021 profit net of approved dividends) reflecting a solid capital position.

BRD Group net loans, including leasing receivables, recorded a high growth pace, being up +9.2% YoY at March 2022 end.

Net loans outstanding on retail increased by +5.1% YoY, underpinned by both individuals and small business segments. Loan production for individuals posted a consistent growth of +27% in Q1 2022 versus the same period of last year, marking the best ever Q1 production, driven by strong dynamic of new housing loans (+139%). Corporate lending posted a very robust performance (+18% YoY) built on both a dynamic activity on SME segment (+30% YoY) and a solid growth of loans to large companies (+13% YoY). BRD continued its active participation in IMM Invest Program, with RON 289 million approved loans in Q1 2022, out of which 23% within Agro IMM Invest sub–program. Leasing activity reconfirmed the solid performance posting an overall portfolio increase of +17% YoY.

Deposits to customers reached RON 53.3 billion, higher by 3.8% on an annual basis. Retail deposits’ advance (3.4% YoY) benefitted from higher inflows on individuals’ sight accounts and important contribution of small businesses’ resources (+16.5% YoY). Corporate deposits’ increase (+4.8% YoY) built on a double–digit growth of SMEs deposits (+14.2% YoY).

BRD continued to be a very active participant also in the first issue of Fidelis government bonds for retail investors held in 2022, an amount of approximately RON 1bn equivalent being subscribed through bank’s network.