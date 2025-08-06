Banca Transilvania supports the development of Transylvania’s largest commercial park, URBANO Shopping & Living, with financing of over €16 million. A project by URBANO Group, it will transform the town of Florești (Cluj County) into a commercial and entertainment hub starting next year.

With a total investment exceeding €100 million, URBANO Group will contribute to the growth of the local community through accessibility, mobility, and environmentally friendly solutions. Due to its location, URBANO Shopping & Living will serve a nearby population of over 150,000 people.

“We support Romanian companies investing in sustainable development, and URBANO Group is a prime example with whom we have had a very good collaboration for over 15 years. We are pleased to have the opportunity to contribute once again — by supporting URBANO Shopping & Living — to the development of Cluj and the local community. Beyond its immediate community impact, such a project has the potential to develop a true ecosystem around it, becoming a key point of interest for related real estate developments in later stages,” said Cosmin Călin, Senior Executive Director for Large Companies, Structured Financing and Factoring, Banca Transilvania.

“With this investment in the new commercial park, we aim to generate a significant impact for residents in the western Cluj Metropolitan Area. URBANO Shopping & Living will reflect the vision and values of our team: integrated, sustainable developments dedicated to the community. The financing granted by Banca Transilvania validates our investment principles and confirms the long-term partnership for the project’s success,” stated Alexandru Șerban, co-founder of URBANO Group.

URBANO Shopping & Living will offer commercial and entertainment attractions across 25 hectares: a DIY store, cash & carry hypermarket, supermarket, furniture and decoration stores, clothing, footwear, health and beauty, sports, electronics, toys, cafes, pastry shops, drive-in restaurants, office spaces, and event halls.

The largest commercial park in Transylvania will create over 500 jobs during construction and afterward.

Besides its economic and social impact, the park includes a green component with integrated environmentally friendly solutions focused on local community comfort, featuring over 5 hectares of green spaces, efficient energy management, renewable energy solutions, and charging stations for bicycles and electric cars.