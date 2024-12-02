BT Leasing and OTP Leasing Merge into a Single Company

Banca Transilvania Group announces its first merger among subsidiaries acquired this year from OTP Group, uniting BT Leasing and OTP Leasing.

“Alongside above-market organic growth, the merger with OTP Leasing enhances BT Leasing’s market position, expands its customer base, and diversifies its alternative financing options. Following the merger, BT Leasing reaches €1.2 billion in assets, 35,000 clients, 45,000 active contracts, and nearly 350 employees. We thank everyone who contributed to the success of this integration,” said Ionuț Morar, General Manager of BT Leasing.

BT Leasing has previously acquired four companies: OTP Leasing (2024), Țiriac Leasing (2022), Idea::Leasing (2021), and ERB Leasing (2018).