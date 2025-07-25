BT Lists First RON Sustainability Bonds Worth RON 1.5 Billion

Banca Transilvania, listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange since 1997 and an important player on the Romanian banking market, being the largest bank by assets, lists today on the BVB its first issue of sustainability bonds in RON, amounting to RON 1.5 billion. The bonds will have the ticker symbol TLV32. It is the first issue in RON of the bank listed on the stock exchange which marks, due to its value and type of bonds, a record on the Romanian banking market. The bond issue listed today consists of 2,500 corporate, sustainable, eligible (compliant with MREL requirements), non-preferred bonds, having a nominal value of RON 600,000, with maturity in 2032 and bearing an annual interest rate of 8.875%.

Previously, Banca Transilvania listed on BVB two other issues of bonds in EUR: the first in 2018, amounting to EUR 285 million, under the ticker symbol

“Through this bond issue, we are diversifying investment options for local investors through the stock exchange. Those who choose to invest support both BT’s growth and sustainable initiatives, with immediate impact on the community and the economy. We are happy to constantly contribute to the development of the capital market, to be an example for companies that choose BVB to finance their activity and to prosper”, stated Omer Tetik, CEO of Banca Transilvania.

“We are grateful to Banca Transilvania for its contribution to the development of the Romanian capital market. This bonds issue was met with remarkable enthusiasm from local and international investors, confirming that the Romanian capital market is gaining visibility and credibility on the international financial stage. The issue obtained an Investment Grade rating from Fitch, which places these bonds in the safe investment category, at the same level as Romania’s sovereign rating. Throughout its almost three decades of presence on the stock exchange, Banca Transilvania has successfully used the mechanisms made available by the capital market and recorded notable performances, with the company’s capitalization recently reaching a record value of over RON 30 billion. The special partnership between the Bucharest Stock Exchange and Banca Transilvania demonstrates that, through sustained collaboration, strategic vision and compliance with international standards, Romanian companies can successfully access capital markets for sustainable development”, stated Remus Vulpescu, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The amount raised from the bond issue will be used by Banca Transilvania to finance sustainable projects, according to the eligibility criteria provided by the BT Sustainable Financing Framework. The bond issue was made via BT Capital Partners S.A, member of the division Banca Transilvania Group.

Banca Transilvania is an example of a successfully listed company that demonstrated an ability to generate returns above the main index of the Romanian capital market. Banca Transilvania was the first Romanian bank listed on the Stock Exchange on the regulated market in October 1997, two years after the reopening of the Stock Exchange, in 1995, and has considerably grown since.

In the 28 years of operation with the local stock exchange, the bank’s market capitalisation has increased almost 1,000 times, reaching today over RON 30 billion, the highest value ever. At the same time, the company has distributed gross dividends amounting to RON 8.3 billion since their listing. During this period, the main BVB index, the BET index, where Banca Transilvania has the largest share (20%), appreciated 19.4 times.

For many successive years Banca Transilvania was the most traded share on the BVB. In 2024, the investors traded shares of the company amounting to over RON 2,9 billion winning the title of “Most traded share on the regulated market of the BVB in 2024”.

Banca Transilvania has been part of the BET index ever since 2000 and it is also included in other relevant indices for the Romanian capital market, such as BET-XT, BET-BK, ROTX, BET-EF and BETPlus or the BVB total return indices.

Moreover, it is one of the first issuers who have met the criteria for being included in the FTSE Global All Cap Index in 2020, with the promotion of Romania to the status of Emerging market by FTSE Russell, global provider of indices. At that time, the contribution of Banca Transilvania was vital in promoting the entire capital market to a new category of large investors.

The shares of the bank are also included in the indices of the global index provider MSCI and we expect it to play a determining role in obtaining the promotion to the emerging markets category from MSCI as well, which will boost Romania’s image on the international financial map and will pave the way to over a thousand billion dollars in global capital.