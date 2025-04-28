BT Pensii will now manage the FPF BRD Medio fund, under the new name Pensia Mea Plus, following approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) for the takeover of the voluntary pension fund management from BRD Pensii (BRD Private Pension Fund Management Company).

In 2024, Banca Transilvania, BT Investments, BRD-Groupe Société Générale, and Société Générale Assurances announced an agreement for the acquisition of BRD Pensii by Banca Transilvania and BT Investments. The company manages both Pillar III and Pillar II pension funds, specifically FPF BRD Medio and FPAP BRD Pensii.

Participants in BRD Medio (now Pensia Mea Plus) can check their pension account balance on the BT Pensii website, while the bank account details for contribution payments remain unchanged.Pensia Mea Plus will contribute to consolidating BT Pensii’s presence in the voluntary pension market. The company will now manage two Pillar III pension funds, Pensia Mea and Pensia Mea Plus, serving over 150,000 participants.

“We will manage the pension savings of nearly 37,000 Pensia Mea Plus participants as professionally as we do for the over 115,000 participants in Pensia Mea. This is BT Pensii’s commitment to Romanians and to their financial future, as the only pension fund manager with majority Romanian ownership,” said Corina Cojocaru, General Manager of BT Pensii.The acquisition of BRD Pensii, which also manages the FPAP BRD (Pillar II) mandatory pension fund, is subject to further approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority.