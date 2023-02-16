Bucharest Stock Exchange rewarded the performers of the 2022 stock exchange year

On the occasion of the 10th edition of the now traditional event in the Romanian capital market the Bucharest Stock Exchange has granted today 17 awards to listed companies, brokerage companies, as well as to private pension and investment funds for their achievements in 2022. The event which spotlighted the performers of the local capital market in 2022 is organized further to the achievements recorded in the previous year, in an intricate international context. The 2022 stock exchange year ended with a series of outstanding performances in terms of the total trading value recorded in all markets by all types of financial instruments (over RON 24 bn), in terms of the daily average trading liquidity for all types of financial instruments listed, which peaked anew at RON 95.6 mn, and in terms of the number of transactions by all types of financial instruments in all markets, counting more than 1.67 million transactions, which reflects an increase by 9% compared to the previous year. Moreover, 11 companies were listed in 2022 on the AeRO market, summing up RON 28 mn, along with 31 bond issues, totalling EUR 1.9 bn.

‘Last year, the Romanian capital market demonstrated maturity and resilience in a regional and international background featuring a great deal of uncertainty and increased volatility of markets. The good results we have, were secured by the involvement of all stakeholders of the capital market. Today, we have brought to the stage the companies that stood out for their outstanding performance in the local market development. We saw some of these companies on the stage of the BVB Awards in the past editions as well, however new names have also come forth, namely companies who have maximized the resources available to them in order to excel in a market tainted by uncertainty. The awards we have granted are a symbolic recognition of the achievements recorded in a year when premises were less optimistic. Congratulations to all Performers of 2022 in the capital market’, said Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

‘We have reached the 10th edition of the event which publicly recognizes the achievements of the previous year, an utterly particular edition on account of the relentless challenges of the 2022 year and of the courage it took for the stakeholders of the capital market to face them. BVB Awards is an opportunity to bring before the community of the capital market the outstanding achievements of the companies listed with the Bucharest Stock Exchange, of intermediaries as well as of investment and private pension funds administrators, which have demonstrated resilience against a background chiefly marred by fears and challenges. We are delighted to have them here with us and to contribute together to the development of the capital market and the Romanian economy’, said Adrian Tanase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.