Bucharest Stock Exchange signs a cooperation agreement for financial education with the West University of Timisoara

Bucharest Stock Exchange signed a cooperation agreement with the West University of Timisoara today, which aims to anchor future generations of students and graduates in the economic reality we live in by facilitating their access to information related to savings, investment, or entrepreneurship.

„Students are increasingly attentive to the operating laws of macroeconomics and the mechanisms of the real economy. Financial culture is more important than ever, and the new graduates that West University trains, especially for future jobs, receive a substantial package of information from the financial field, from now on also through the partnership between UVT and the Bucharest Stock Exchange”, stated Univ. Prof. Dr. Marilen Gabriel PIRTEA, Rector of the West University of Timisoara.

„Through this partnership, we want to lay the foundation for a generation of students knowledgeable in managing their finances. Whether we are talking about the participation of Bucharest Stock Exchange specialists in the courses and conferences organized by the West University of Timisoara, educational workshops, or other special projects that we will run together with the University, we hope that through these, we will equip the students with the information and skills they need to manage their money effectively. Unfortunately, our financial decisions and actions do not have a solid foundation for success without financial education. The development of strategic educational partnerships with universities in the country is one of the priorities of the Bucharest Stock Exchange for the next period.” Adrian TANASE, CEO of Bucharest Stock Exchange.

West University of Timisoara is, along with five other universities from EU countries (from Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal), a member of the UNITA European Universities Network, one of the 41 academic alliances that constitute today’s European universities, a format for the development of education and research promoted by the European Commission. Together, the six universities that make up the UNITA European Universities Network group over 160.000 students and 13.000 teaching staff. From west to east, UNITA consists of: Universidade de Beira Interior, Universidad de Zaragoza, Université de Pau et des Pays de l’Adour, Université Savoie Mont Blanc, Università di Torino and the West University of Timisoara. West University of Timisoara offers through 11 faculties more than 160 bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs.