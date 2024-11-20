BVB Closes Lower; Zentiva SA Delists from Stock Exchange Today

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid stocks, fell by 1.45%, and the SIF index, BET-FI, lost 1.13%. The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund performance, recorded a decline of 1.61%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, closed down by 1.37%. The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, depreciated by 0.98%.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of SIF Hoteluri (+10.47%), Condmag (+10%) and Sinteza (+8.33%).