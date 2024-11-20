BVB Closes Lower; Zentiva SA Delists from Stock Exchange Today
The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Tuesday’s session down, with the total value of transactions amounting to 73.65 million lei (almost 14.8 million euros), with the market dominated by banks and energy companies. Moreover, Zentiva SA is withdrawing from the BVB today.
The most liquid securities on the regulated market were those of Banca Transilvania, with transactions of 14 million lei, followed by Hidroelectrica shares, with 7.2 million lei and OMV Petrom – 4.86 million lei.
The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, BET, which includes the 20 most traded companies listed on the Regulated Market, depreciated by 1.61%, to 17,143.34 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares, closed down by 1.58%.
The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid stocks, fell by 1.45%, and the SIF index, BET-FI, lost 1.13%. The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund performance, recorded a decline of 1.61%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, closed down by 1.37%. The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, depreciated by 0.98%.
The best developments were recorded by the shares of SIF Hoteluri (+10.47%), Condmag (+10%) and Sinteza (+8.33%).
On the other hand, the most significant declines were recorded by TTS shares (-7.99%), Transelectrica (-4.66%) and Fondul Proprietatea (-4.22%). Also today, Zentiva SA is delisting from the BVB, a move already announced by the company.
