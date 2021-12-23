BVB issuers organized 26 fully digitalized General Shareholders’ Meetings with eVote in 2021

eVote, a Romanian entrepreneurial company that implemented the first online system for participating in the general shareholders’ meetings, ended 2021 having organized 26 online General Shareholders’ Meetings. Of the eight companies that have chosen to hold meetings in this format, six were listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) this year.

“The fact that six companies that debuted on BVB this year have chosen to implement the eVote solution for the General Shareholders’ Meetings shows us that the change on the Romanian capital market comes from the new generation of entrepreneurs. We are glad that these entrepreneurs understood that the organization of the meetings should be simple, transparent and, above all, efficient. Considering the new global trends related to companies’ environmental, social and corporate governance objectives, we expect more issuers to access these types of electronic meetings. The benefits are many, from low costs for consumables and necessary human resources, highlighted corporate governance and audited system, to the absence of human errors in counting votes and quorum. Offering such a service to shareholders is also a form of respect because it provides them with the easiest way to be present in the life of the company in the context of the pandemic,” stated Mihai Chisu, co-founder and CEO of eVote.

In 2021, eVote organized 26 online General Shareholders’ Meetings for One United Properties, Bittnet Group, 2Performant, Holde Agri Invest, Norofert, Safetech Innovations, Teraplast, and TTS, with a total of 34,300 votes cast. In terms of quantity, there were over 200 votes cast electronically in a single GMS, and the largest turnout of a GMS – counting participants who joined both online and in-person – exceeded 300 participants.

eVote expects more and more issuers to implement online Shareholders’ Meetings in 2022, amid growing pressure from investors who want to be involved in companies. Online General Shareholder Meetings promote fairness, transparency, and accountability towards all shareholders, regardless of whether they are small, medium, or large. Moreover, eVote proved its usefulness in the context of the sanitary crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic when limits on participation at in-person meetings were imposed. The eVote platform is also an essential component of environmental policies that more and more companies will need to implement in the future. The companies that used the eVote solution in 2021 have significantly reduced their paper consumption, which, apart from positive environmental impact, has also decreased the risk of error for the voting ballots.

eVote is a platform developed by three Romanian entrepreneurs, specialists in the capital market and IT – Mihai Chisu, Bogdan Iliescu, and Ionut Albu. Through eVote, the shareholders can participate and vote online and in person at the General Meetings organized by the Bucharest Stock Exchange issuers. Thus, everything that is related to the activity of such a meeting – voting in advance or live, live follow-up by the video-audio system of the meeting, asking questions to the company in real-time, can be done through the platform. The shareholder only needs to register on the platform and have a device, such as a computer, tablet, or phone with a good internet connection. At the same time, the shareholder may also attend the meeting in person but may express his vote electronically without going through all the burdensome administrative procedures specific to these meetings.