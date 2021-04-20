BVB launches Research Hub – an online platform that provides essential information in the investment process

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) launches the BVB Research Hub, a source of essential information about Bucharest-listed companies, essential in the investment process. The platform aims to increase the visibility of listed companies and facilitate investors’ access to quality resources. BVB Research Hub is dedicated to individual and institutional investors, listed companies and brokers, as well as to the public. The access to the available resources on the platform – fundamental research reports written by financial analysts and, in the future, other useful information for investors – is free of charge. The online platform can be accessed here.

„We are pleased to offer to investors, listed companies and brokers a much-desired product by the members of the entire investor community: fundamental research reports about the companies listed. The fundamental analysis is not new to the local capital market, but the novelty of this platform lies in offering, on the long term, updated and useful resources in the investment process. BVB Research Hub aims to be a dynamic platform, a ‘living organism’, through which we, along with our partners, provide specialized and essential information to the investor community”, said Radu Hanga, Chairman of the Board of Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The fundamental research reports available on the BVB Research Hub are provided by 11 investment houses: BRK Financial Group, BT Capital Partners, Concorde Securities, Erste Bank Group, Goldring, IFB Finwest, Ipopema Securities, Prime Transactions, Raiffeisen Bank International, Swiss Capital and Wood & Co. During this year, new research coverage will be provided for 15 companies: Alro, Antibiotice, Biofarm, Bittnet Group, Compa, Conpet, Digi Communications, Farmaceutica Remedia, Impact Developer & Contractor, MedLife, Nuclearelectrica, Patria Bank, Purcari Wineries, Sphera Group and TeraPlast. The selection of issuers took into account the degree of coverage in the market at the beginning of the program, as well as the brokers’ own strategy of expanding their research universe. Bucharest Stock Exchange, as the initiator of the project, sponsors the production of the research reports, without interfering with the content, the opinions expressed in the reports published on the platform belonging entirely to the authors.

BVB Research Hub initiative will include also organizing debates with the purpose to generate ideas and solutions directly from investors. BVB will hold a first such event on May 11th where we will discuss current and future stock exchange projects. We aim through these debates to create the necessary environment for identifying ideas to improve the visibility of issuers and increase the retail segment and, also, to open a new channel of communication with some of the most important market participants, the individual investors.

“BVB Research Hub is a project that meets our goal of increasing the number of retail investors. The decision to invest on the stock market and choose when, how and how much to invest, especially for beginners’ investors, can be difficult. Throughout this process, the analysis reports available on the BVB Research Hub can be extremely valuable because they will provide a new investment perspective from financial analysts, as well as some information that is difficult to access by individual investors. We want to transform BVB Research Hub in a useful tool for investors to make good investment decisions based on as much information as possible”, said Adrian Tanase, CEO, Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Brokers included in the program will publish initiation reports, followed by quarterly or half-yearly updates after the publication of financial results or in the case of events with significant impact on the market. Initiation reports may include a target price and a recommendation or evaluation range, and subsequent reports should indicate whether there is an impact on the target price or recommendation previously issued. The quarterly reports will include an analysis of the issuer’s performance during the reporting period, a comparison with the existing estimates and the explanations of the potential differences between the expected and the actual indicators.

The platform also provides investors with the fundamental research reports available under the Listed SME Research Hub program, carried out by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development with the support of the Taiwan Business EBRD Cooperation Fund. This program covers issuers from 9 countries: Bulgaria, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia and Wood&Co is EBRDs partner. 4 BVB-listed companies are currently part of the program: Bittnet Group, Conpet, Patria Bank and TeraPlast.