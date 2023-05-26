CEC Bank reacts to the ANPC’s fine

​CEC Bank strictly complies with the legal provisions that establish the method of contracting and repaying a bank loan, but does not understand the purpose of the ANPC check, given that customers are presented with all repayment options when they take out a loan, it is stated in a press release from CEC Bank. This could be verified very easily in any banking unit, the authors of the release say.

“This check seems to have been done on fast forward and the culprit seems to have already been known before the completion of the investigation. We do not understand what is being sought by this action taken by ANPC, given that the bank offers the option of paying with decreasing rates to customers. They have the possibility, after initially selecting the option of repayment in equal or decreasing installments at the beginning of the loan, to opt for changing the type of repayment of installments with the passage of time. We are the bank with the largest network of units in Romania – over 1,000, and we have assumed the maintenance of the territorial footprint as a social role, in the context in which Romania is behind developed states in terms of financial inclusion. The fact that we come into contact, day by day, with tens or hundreds of thousands of customers from absolutely all regions of the country, forces us to use all legal means to prove to our partners the correctness with which we apply the legal provisions,” says CEC Bank.