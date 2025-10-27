The Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator of the CFA Romania Association increased marginally (0.3 points) in September. The anticipated inflation rate for the 12-month horizon (September 2026) increased and reached the level of 7.18%, and the average value of the expectations for the 6-month horizon is 5.1216 lei for one euro, while for the 12-month horizon, the average value of the anticipated exchange rate is 5.1841 lei for one euro, shows the monthly survey conducted by CFA Romania.

The CFA Romania Association’s Macroeconomic Confidence Indicator increased marginally (0.3 points) in September. Its two components had divergent developments. Thus, the expectations component increased by 2.8 points, to a value of 37.0, while the current conditions component decreased by 4.8 points, to a value of 38.6.

The anticipated inflation rate for the 12-month horizon (September 2026) increased compared to the value recorded in the previous month and reached the level of 7.18%, and 63% of participants anticipate a reduction in the inflation rate compared to its current value. Regarding the EUR/RON exchange rate, approximately 88% of participants anticipate a depreciation of the leu in the next 12 months, while the rest anticipate stability. Thus, the average value of the expectations for the 6-month horizon is 5.1216 lei per euro, while for the 12-month horizon, the average value of the anticipated EUR/RON exchange rate is 5.1841 lei per euro. ChatGPT said: “The current level of the indicator and both of its components continue to signal recessionary conditions. Compared to the previous survey, it is noteworthy that expectations regarding the budget deficit have increased substantially. Also, for the first time in this inflationary episode, the majority anticipate a decline in the inflation rate compared to the current level; however, at the same time, expectations suggest that the disinflation process will be slow. Fiscal policy remains the main risk to inflation in the coming year,” Adrian Codirlașu, CFA – President of CFA Romania, stated. Regarding residential property prices in cities, 61% of respondents expect stagnation over the next 12 months. Additionally, 50% consider current prices overvalued, while 46% believe they are fairly valued. The projected state budget deficit for 2025 has increased significantly compared to the previous survey, with an average expectation of 8.6% of GDP. Expectations for economic growth in 2025 stand at an average of 0.8%, with some participants expressing concerns about a potential recession in the Romanian economy. Public debt, calculated as a percentage of GDP, is anticipated to rise to 59% over the next 12 months. An additional question introduced in the survey concerned expectations regarding Romania’s potential downgrade to a non-investment (“junk”) rating. According to the results, 83% of participants expect Romania to remain in the investment-grade category over the next 12 months.