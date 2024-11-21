Change in the management of UniCredit Leasing

Roxana Bujor, Director for Small Corporates UniCredit Bank, takes over the position of Chief Executive Officer and will lead UniCredit Leasing, starting December 1, 2024.

Roxana Bujor succeeds Daniela Bodîrcă, who ends her 2nd mandate as CEO and President of the Management Board at UniCredit Leasing on November 30, 2024.

Daniela Bodîrcă has over 26 years of experience in the financial-banking industry, completing a remarkable journey spanning 16 years in UniCredit Romania. During 10 years, she held the position of Executive Vice President of the Risk Division and Member of the Board of UniCredit Bank Romania, having responsibilities also as a member of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee of UniCredit Leasing and UniCredit Consumer Financing. Since 2019, Daniela took over the role of CEO and President of the UniCredit Leasing Corporation Board, with managerial responsibilities extended also for UniCredit Leasing Fleet Management and UniCredit Insurance Broker. She is currently serving her 3rd mandate as president of the Romanian Association of Financial Companies (ALB).

“I am extremely honored and grateful for the trust manifested towards me through the assigned roles by UniCredit Group and ALB Romania. My experience within UniCredit Romania has been an extraordinary journey that offered me many opportunities and challenges, a journey where I have had by my side valuable people with whom I performed, overcame obstacles and evolved. An essential element along this path has been defined by our customers and partners, to whom I express my gratitude, their trust and respect motivating us to exceed our limits, year after year. Our vision and commitment towards excellence continue to be a solid pillar of the company, UniCredit team remaining dedicated to customers and partners. Thank you and Best of luck!” said Daniela Bodîrcă.

With an experience of 20 years in the banking field, Roxana Bujor joined the UniCredit team in 2008 and acquired an exhaustive and diverse experience in the ​​Corporate Banking. Roxana, together with her team, created valuable opportunities for the bank and its clients through quality services and solutions, contributing to maintaining the leading position of UniCredit Bank in the​​Corporate Banking. With her vast experience in UniCredit, Roxana will drive innovation and synergies in the Leasing and Corporate teams to further develop the leasing.

“A new challenge is now starting for me at UniCredit Leasing, where I will join a team of professionals, who, during the years, set new performance standards on the leasing market. We will continue to stay close to our clients, with fast, concrete and complete solutions, while facilitating increased synergies within UniCredit group, to take advantage of our expertise and extensive offer. I am confident in our team and capacity to grow even further!” said Roxana Bujor.