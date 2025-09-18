Changes in the Leadership of the Romanian Customs Authority

As of September 17, Alexandru Bogdan Bălan has been appointed President of the Romanian Customs Authority, and Mihai Savin has been appointed Vice President.

The new president brings extensive experience in the application of customs legislation and the fight against tax evasion, gained through his roles as Senior Customs Inspector and Anti-Fraud Inspector. With his expertise, Alexandru Bogdan Bălan aims to strengthen the role of the Romanian Customs Authority in protecting the economic interests of Romania and the European Union, combating tax evasion, and facilitating legitimate trade.

The new vice president, Mihai Savin, also has extensive experience in institutional transformation processes and operational optimization, which will contribute to enhancing the institution’s capacity to address current challenges in the customs sector and intensify efforts to reduce tax evasion.

The new leadership intends to implement a working approach based on efficiency, transparency, and accountability. In a context marked by significant challenges in combating smuggling, stopping tax evasion, and eliminating untaxed financial flows, this change represents a necessary step to improve performance and strengthen the institution’s ability to respond quickly and effectively.

The appointment of the new leadership team comes amid the ongoing modernization of customs administration and the implementation of European-level reforms, in which Romania plays an active role.