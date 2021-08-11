CMS advises BRD – Groupe Société Générale S.A. and Garanti BBVA on EUR 120m ESG loan to NE Property BV

International law firm CMS has advised the bank syndicate led by BRD – Groupe Société Générale S.A. and Garanti BBVA Romania on a EUR 120 million sustainability-related loan to a company in the NEPI Rockcastle, NE Property BV Group.

The loan has a repayment period of three years and may be extended for another two years, with an increase option up to EUR 240 million.

Ana Radnev, CMS Partner, Head of Finance at CMS Romania and Co-Head of Sustainable Finance at CMS: “This is an important milestone for the CMS team, being the latest in a series of environmental, social and governance (ESG) transactions on which the firm has advised. We are delighted to see that clients are more and more interested in sustainable financing solutions. We see the sustainable finance market growing as both lenders and borrowers focus on their ESG strategies. We are very proud to offer highly specialised legal advice on ESG matters to both financial institutions and large corporate clients.”

CMS has developed a first-rate practice in ESG management and CMS Bucharest has played a major part in coordinating sustainable financing transactions at a regional level. This is the second largest green financing in which CMS’s Bucharest office has been involved over the past two months, following the firm’s advice to ING on its EUR 100m loan to another NEPI Rockcastle company in June.

The green loan granted by the bank syndicate led by BRD – Groupe Société Générale S.A. and Garanti BBVA Romania was coordinated by Ana Radnev (Partner, Finance), together with Alina Tihan (Senior Counsel, Finance) and Diana Rotaru (Associate, Finance).