Coface expands its portfolio in Romania and launches Surety Bonds

As a leading player in credit insurance, Coface supports companies with guarantee instruments that help them take part, in safe conditions, in public procurement procedures. The surety bonds offered by Coface represent a viable alternative to the letter of credit and are dedicated to companies involved in public procurement contracts.

The advantages of Coface Surety Bonds:

the process of obtaining the surety bonds is much faster and has lower costs for the insured

facilitate access to public procurement contracts

protect the working capital and liquidity of companies and do not involve blocking sums of money or other types of assets in the company’s patrimony

do not affect the degree of indebtedness or other financial indicators analyzed by banks if you need working capital financing;

improve the balance sheet structure and help in using the company resources more efficiently

“The launch of the Surety Bonds division is done after a year marked by unprecedented challenges and as a natural step in the development of Coface on the Romanian market. We thus continue to support companies through complex risk management services, developing our offer with guarantee instruments designed to meet the needs of companies taking part in public procurement processes. This product is Coface’s response and contribution to the need for companies to participate safely in submitting bids, concluding and carrying out this type of contracts,” stated Eugen Anicescu, Country Manager, Coface Romania.

Any company that intends to conclude contracts with the state is obliged to constitute the bid bond and performance bond. Coface offers the following:

The bid bond is an instrument of presenting the tender offer, which aims to protect the contracting authority (Beneficiary) against the risk of misconduct by the tenderer (Insured) throughout his involvement in the award procedure.

The performance bond is constituted by the contractor (Insured) in order to ensure the contracting authority/entity (Beneficiary) the quantitative, qualitative fulfillment and within the agreed period of the sectoral contract/subsequent contract.

“Coface surety bonds are the quickest and most convenient alternative to the letter of credit. Through this new product we respond to the real needs of the market and facilitate the participation of companies in public procurement procedures, offering numerous advantages. I am confident that the new division will provide the necessary support, through specialized services, in the protection and development of businesses”, added Mihuț Mărculescu, Head of Bonding Department, Coface Romania.

The new products are addressed to companies registered in Romania or in other states of the European Union or associations of companies registered in Romania or in other EU states.