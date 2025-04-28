Credit Europe Bank announced today the change of its identity, becoming Nexent Bank.

The transition from Credit Europe Bank to Nexent Bank is a strategic move aimed at modernizing and enhancing the bank’s services. The new identity emphasizes what the bank has always stood for: a specialized and responsive financial partner, dedicated to providing innovative, customer-focused financial solutions. This change will not affect existing relationships or the experience customers have come to rely on.

“The transition to Nexent Bank is a strategic necessity for better alignment with today’s dynamic business landscape. The new identity reflects the bank’s agility, digital ambition, and customer-oriented mindset, all designed to support business growth with greater clarity and innovation. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers for their trust; we look forward to serving them under our new identity – Nexent Bank,” said Senol Aloglu, CEO of Credit Europe Bank N.V.

“Nexent Bank will build on the strengths and successful products of Credit Europe Bank, with a clearer name and modern tools to match. We are ready for the future and remain as committed as ever to growing together with our customers, with fairness and transparency at the heart of everything we do,” added Yakup Çil, Country Manager Romania.

Preparations for the rebranding are underway, with the full transition expected to be completed around mid-2025. The bank will keep all clients and partners informed throughout the process, which is designed to be transparent and to have no impact on existing products and services.