Cryptocurrency on Rising: History And Current Trends 

For two large pizzas, one needed 10,000 Bitcoin. Although the concept appears absurd now, this is believed to be the first Bitcoin transaction ever to take place in the real world. The Bitcoins were given to a volunteer in England, who made a phone call across the ocean and paid for the $30 pizza to programmer Laszlo Hanyecz in Florida.

Though 30 USD may not seem like much now, it was a crucial moment in the development of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. This is undoubtedly the fascinating technological advancement of the twenty-first century. The history of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies is detailed below, along with a possible future direction.

Start of an idea called cryptocurrency

After American cryptographer David Chaum presented a conference paper explaining an early type of untraceable cryptographic electronic money in 1983, the concept of cryptocurrencies first came to light. However, without a centralized authority’s aid, Szabo could not resolve the famed double-spending issue. As a result, it took another ten years before an unknown individual or group acting under the alias Satoshi Nakamoto launched the development of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by disseminating a white paper titled “Bitcoin – A Peer to Peer Electronic Cash System.”

A new beginning with Bitcoin

Satoshi Nakamoto released the Bitcoin blockchain paper outlining the operation of the Bitcoin blockchain network on October 31, 2008. When Satoshi bought Bitcoin.org on August 18, 2008, they formally started working on the Bitcoin project. On January 3, 2009, Satoshi Nakamoto mined the very first block of the Bitcoin network. It was Genesis Block. It led to the mining of 50 Bitcoins. Bitcoin had essentially no value during this time and the first few months of its existence.

Growth of Bitcoin and launch of Ethereum

Between $434 in January 2016 and $998 in January 2017, the price of Bitcoin increased each year steadily. A software update for Bitcoin was approved in July 2017 to support the growth of the Lightning Network and enhance network security.

At the same time, Ethereum, a brand-new blockchain initiative, was creating waves in the cryptocurrency community. Since its inception in July 2015, Ethereum has quickly risen to the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. It introduced smart contracts to the crypto market, providing many new use cases. You can go for various methods to deal with crypto, including direct buying of crypto and also directly investing in crypto-related funds and companies.



Some current trends

For wiser investment choices, crypto enthusiasts should be aware of the significant crypto trends.

Tax regulations

With the rapid adoption of cryptocurrencies worldwide, the market is undoubtedly getting greater. Cryptocurrency taxes is still unclear today. But in the upcoming years, one may witness crypto-standard legislation controlling crypto-related acts and exchanges.

Stablecoins

The number of stablecoins in existence increased by 500% in 2020. with Tether and USDC dominating the market, many more are coming. Currently, stablecoins are among the hottest cryptocurrencies. With the benefits stablecoins provide, more investors are turning to them as a hedge against the typical cryptocurrency market volatility.

Non-fungible tokens

NFTs are virtual assets that serve as representations of real-world and virtual goods. People who want to trade products can do so without going through the tedious onboarding procedure of a centralized platform, which is extremely helpful. NFTs are extensively employed in various industries like entertainment, art, video games, etc. These are also used to represent the property rights and the identity of an individual also.

ETF

A significant development occurred in 2021 with the launch of the initial Bitcoin ETF on the NYSE in New York. The innovation is a new approach to investing in cryptocurrencies. Investors can immediately purchase cryptocurrency through conventional investing brokerages.

Web 3.0

The 3rd variant of the internet, Web 3.0, is already making many waves, so keep an eye out for it in 2022 and beyond. Web 3.0 offers a viable option for those who want to finance their websites independently of big businesses that operate servers or levy high fees.

Cryptocurrency has come a long way in the past few years. From a new avenue to the most talked about topic, cryptocurrency has made a place for itself in today’s new-age economy. It is true that when you go for major responses from the crypto market, you need to check the current market condition and the types of fluctuations first.