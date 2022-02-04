Cryptocurrency vs Bitcoin

Meta description

Overview

We are in a world where entrepreneurs are using digital currencies to run their businesses. Cryptocurrency has brought a revolution in the digital financial market. Whenever we talk about cryptocurrency, people often think we are talking about bitcoins. But for your information, it is not different, bitcoin is a part of cryptocurrency. Yes, you have heard right!

If you want to know about the differences between the two, then this article is beneficial for you. In this section below, we have discussed the differences. But before learning about the differences, you need to understand the actual definition of cryptocurrency and bitcoin.

So, let us start by understanding the meaning of cryptocurrency first.

What is cryptocurrency?

A cryptocurrency is basically a virtual or digital currency that is secured by cryptography. Cryptocurrency operates in the digital financial market with the help of blockchain technology. Due to this reason, it is almost impossible to do any forgery or double-spend (it is a potential flaw in the digital cash or schemes). Along with that, blockchain technology also helps to make cryptocurrency decentralized. It means no financial institution, developer, organization, or even the government can interfere in your transaction. Decentralization restricts the interference of these sectors in the crypto market.

What is bitcoin?

Now coming to bitcoin, you first need to understand that bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that was created by a Japanese mathematician named Satoshi Nakamoto in the year 2009. Bitcoin is known as one of the types of cryptocurrency, and it is because bitcoin uses cryptography to keep the transaction secure.

Since it is a digital currency, thus you will not be able to touch it because bitcoin has no physical existence. Do you know that bitcoin is one of the largest coins in the crypto market? Yes, it is; last year, the price of bitcoin crossed 13,000 USD, and this has increased the market value of cryptocurrency.

What is the difference between bitcoin and cryptocurrency

Point of comparison Bitcoin Cryptocurrency The ultimate goal The ultimate goal of bitcoin is to simplify and increase the speed of transactions without restrictions of the government. The ultimate goal of cryptocurrency is to provide safe, secure, and low-cost transactions to the public. Present status Bitcoin is anonymous therefore, you cannot use this in any other industry. There are various cryptocurrencies that are transparent in their transactions. As a result, you can work with many other industries with the help of these currencies. Trade You cannot use bitcoin as a currency for trading. With cryptocurrency, you can trade easily. There are various coins that are particularly used for trading purposes. Popularity among the public Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency. Although the number of cryptocurrencies has increased massively, bitcoin is still the most popular among all.

The bottom line

In the end, we would like to say that bitcoin is truly the most popular cryptocurrency in the digital financial market. Nonetheless, almost every day a new cryptocurrency is getting introduced in the market, and it is leading bitcoin to diminish the gap, and the value of the coin is fluctuating.