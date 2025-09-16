Tánczos Barna, Deputy Prime Minister and former Finance Minister, announced that the Bolojan government will soon propose fiscal credit solutions for entrepreneurs investing in research and development. Furthermore, the government is considering offering incentives for all new investments, particularly in the technology and industrial production sectors.

Speaking at the launch of the second edition of the Entrepreneurs’ Barometer, conducted by INSCOP and promoted by New Money and Informat.ro, Barna emphasized the role of Exim Bank in supporting Romanian businesses seeking to expand abroad. “We must have the courage to take the next step. EximBank should become an export-import bank, supporting Romanian entrepreneurs to enter European markets. We look at companies coming to Romania supported by their home states, and we should adopt a similar model,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted forthcoming fiscal benefits for Romanian companies. “Procedures to reduce expenses must be streamlined, so that confidence in tomorrow is quickly restored. The immediate effect of adjustment measures has been a reduction in consumption and a peak in inflation. From November, we expect these indicators to start declining. Over the next 12 months, we need to rethink investments. We must resume discussions on elements that can support economic growth. Fiscal credit is one solution. The government will certainly introduce this measure for research and development, and it can be extended to new investments in technology and production,” Barna added.

On Romania’s economic outlook, Barna noted that the most challenging period is behind the country, as all three major rating agencies have maintained Romania’s investment-grade status. Following Fitch and Standard & Poor’s (S&P), Moody’s—the final agency in the top-three—also confirmed the investment-grade rating last week, keeping a negative outlook.

Moody’s noted that the decision reflects “significant implementation risks linked to the government’s ambitious fiscal consolidation program.” The agency highlighted that measures adopted in July and September have significantly improved Romania’s fiscal prospects compared to earlier expectations when the outlook was changed from stable to negative in March. Combined consolidation measures are projected to exceed 3% of GDP in 2025 and 2026, with increased VAT rates and the freezing of public sector salaries and pensions being the main contributors.

Romania currently holds a Baa3 sovereign rating from Moody’s, the lowest tier of investment grade, with a negative outlook.