EBRD closes EUR 25 M deal with Banca Transilvania

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has granted EUR 25 million loan to Banca Transilvania. The financing is intended to sustain Banca Transilvania’s lending capacity to Romanian companies affected by the war in Ukraine, as part of the EBRD’s EUR 2 billion Resilience and Livelihoods framework, which supports companies and countries directly or indirectly affected by the war.

RTPR has assisted EBRD on this deal.

“We are privileged to have the chance to advise EBRD on their projects that are part of the resilience programme initiated as a response to the economic challenges triggered by the war in Ukraine. We are pleased to be able to apply our market leading expertise in banking & finance to support EBRD in this endeavour and we would like to thank them for their continuous trust in our team”, declared Victor Padurari, partner.

“We are happy to have closed a new transaction where we assisted EBRD. Apart from the commercial matters, this deal involved also challenging regulatory aspects, which we tackled to the satisfaction of all parties involved in a very short timeframe. Congratulations to all parties involved!”, declared Andreea Nedeloiu, senior associate.