EBRD OKs new country strategy for Romania

The Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a new country strategy for Romania, which will guide the institution’s investments and cooperation policies in the country over the next five years. The strategy will focus on private sector competitiveness, economic resilience, and the transition to a green economy.

The financial institution is a major investor in Romania, combining investments with support for reforms that improve the country’s business environment and mobilize investment from other sources. To date, the EBRD has invested over €12 billion in Romania’s economy.

“Since joining the European Union in 2007, Romania has rapidly reduced historical income gaps compared to other regional states, with GDP per capita and labor productivity reaching nearly 80% of the EU average. Despite the broad economic slowdown in Europe caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, Romania’s economy has proven resilient and contracted less than the EU average,” the statement notes.

The new EBRD strategy aims to support Romania’s continued convergence with the EU while addressing remaining structural vulnerabilities. “Our new country strategy is an active response to Romania’s most pressing economic challenges. It provides a framework for targeted investments and policy engagement that can help the country overcome the immediate fiscal crisis and build a more sustainable and prosperous future,” said Victoria Zinchuk, EBRD Regional Director for Romania.

EBRD is a multilateral bank that promotes private sector development and entrepreneurial initiative in 42 economies across three continents. The institution is owned by 77 countries, as well as the EU and the European Investment Bank. EBRD investments aim to transform economies in its regions into competitive, inclusive, well-governed, green, resilient, and integrated economies.