EBRD provides DONA pharmacy brand with EUR 12.5 M financing

RTPR has assisted EBRD in relation to the loan to granted to Calihory Group operating under the DONA brand, one of Romania’s retailers and suppliers of pharmaceuticals, to finance the expansion and modernization of the company’s network, acquisition of IT, equipment, and a fleet of cars. The loan of up to EUR 12.5 million was granted to SIEPCOFAR SA, DONA LOGISTICA SA and DONA CARGO SRL.

“We are excited to announce a new financing in which we acted for EBRD, one of our long-lasting clients. We have a long history of advising them on many mandates in Romania. Their trust honours us and I hope we will have the chance to collaborate on other future projects as well. Congratulations for another successful project!”, declared Victor Padurari, RTPR partner.

“I am proud I had the opportunity to advise EBRD on this financing and to add it to the already notable deal portfolio of our banking and finance team. It was a challenging project which covered multiple complex legal aspects for which we found the best solutions and we ensured a fast completion”, declared Bianca Eremia.