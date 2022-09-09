EBRD provides EUR 100 M financing to Kaufland

EBRD granted a EUR 100 million loan to the German group Schwarz for the financing of the expansion of Kaufland operations in Romania and Moldova.

The RTPR team provided legal assistance on this project.

“We are happy that we have once again advised EBRD on a new financing, this time in relation to a development project that will contribute to the consolidation of the Schwarz group’s position on the Romanian market. It is a new recognition of the value of our banking & finance practice and a proof of trust from a client with whom we have closed numerous mandates, including some of the most prominent and complex financings in Romania and the region”, declared Victor Padurari, partner.

“EBRD is one of our traditional clients and we would like to thank them for the excellent cooperation on this transaction. It was an interesting project involving several complex aspects and we are pleased to have identified the best solutions for the benefit of all parties involved”, declared Poliana Gogu-Naum, counsel.