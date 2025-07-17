EIB Group backs more than €15 billion in new investment, including for improving transport in Romania

The European Investment Bank Group approved a total of €15.5 billion in new financing to back business growth and corporate innovation, improve transport and energy connectivity, invest in housing and strengthen water resilience.

The decisions were made at the July board meetings of the EIB and the European Investment Fund this week. The EIB Board endorsed €14.5 billion in fresh financing and the EIF Board authorised €1 billion in new funding to support the green transition, back venture capital and private equity investment and strengthen private credit and infrastructure funds.

“These investments are about building the future – from clean energy, safe water and smarter transport to better housing, education and innovation,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño. “As the EU’s financing arm, the EIB Group is delivering on Europe’s priorities.”

EIB Group Water Resilience Programme welcomed

The EIB Board welcomed plans to strengthen targeted financing to address water resilience worldwide.

The EIB Group is the world’s largest multilateral financier for water investment. The new EIB Group Water Resilience Programme has been developed in coordination with the European Commission’s Water Resilience Strategy and is expected to mobilise €40 billion of global water investment over the next three years. It will increase access to clean and safe water, enhance the water resilience of communities and strengthen the competitiveness of the EU water sector.

New projects to update water and wastewater networks in Greece and the Netherlands were also approved.

Improving transport

The EIB agreed to back new rail investment in Estonia, Germany and Italy, to improve road connections in Poland, Romania and Moldova and to enhance airport energy efficiency in France, Germany and Spain.

Enhancing energy networks and energy efficiency

New energy projects approved will strengthen electricity grids in France, Germany and South America, improve industrial energy efficiency in Portugal and accelerate biofuel production in Italy.

Investing in affordable and energy efficient housing

The Board approved three housing projects, enabling streamlined financing for the construction of energy-efficient homes, the energy-efficiency renovation of existing buildings and the installation of solar panels in Germany and backing the construction and refurbishment of affordable housing across Portugal.

Backing business growth and innovation

New financing approved by the EIB will support companies in Croatia, Italy, Poland and Spain, innovation in the Western Balkans and the reforestation of degraded forests and wetlands across Africa as well as private-sector investment by North African and Middle Eastern businesses. This includes support as part of the third pillar of the European Commission’s Multiannual Comprehensive Programme for Palestine.

Financing for critical raw material recycling in Germany, low-carbon fertiliser production in South America, innovative waste-treatment plants across Spain and pharmaceutical innovation across Europe was also endorsed.

The EIF transactions agreed this week include €278 million in new debt operations and €725 million in venture capital, private equity and private credit transactions. They will support private-sector clean energy, decarbonisation and biodiversity preservation investment. This includes EIF backing for funds that enable biotech companies to grow, support sustainable business investments and bolster early-stage venture capital.

Strengthening European security and defence

In March this year, the EIB Group agreed to expand its eligibility criteria for security and defence investment.

The EIB and EIF Boards approved a revised list of excluded activities, broadening eligibilities and clarifying technical details to support increased financing for selected security and defence projects. These adjustments follow a thorough market assessment that identified funding needs within the EU industry while safeguarding the Group’s financing capacity.