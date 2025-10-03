EM Group, the majority shareholder of Electromontaj SA, a leading company in Romania’s energy construction market, announces the launch today of a public offering for newly issued shares worth up to RON 77.16 million, a decisive step toward listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. The offering will run from October 3–16, at a price between RON 34 and RON 40 per share (minimum 60 shares), and is being intermediated by TradeVille.

EM Group is a structure of companies specialized in providing complete construction and assembly services for the energy sector, covering all project stages—from design and production to construction and structural verification.

The group owns its own production units in Romania and operates one of the largest pole-testing stations in the world, ensuring that metal structures are tested according to the most rigorous industry standards.

In addition to traditional energy infrastructure projects, such as the 400 kV Timișoara–Arad or Porțile de Fier–Anina–Reșița lines, the group’s portfolio includes complex renewable energy projects, from the modernization of the Vidraru Hydroelectric Plant (220 MW), to the connection of the Vifor Wind Farm (460 MW) in Buzău County to the National Energy System, as well as irrigation projects such as Pietroiu–Ștefan cel Mare.

The company currently has over 200 active contracts and maintains an international presence across multiple continents, with ongoing projects in Finland, Cyprus, Poland, and Moldova, and a 10-year strategic partnership in the Netherlands with operator TenneT BV.

“We are proud to announce the opening of the public offering for Electromontaj Group, a leader in Romania’s energy construction market, through brokerage company TradeVille. With net revenues having grown significantly in recent years, reaching over RON 1 billion by the end of 2024, we demonstrate a solid growth trajectory in a strategically expanding sector. This offering gives investors the chance to become part of a Romanian group that, for over 75 years, has delivered energy projects across four continents, from traditional infrastructure to green energy,” said Ionuț Tănăsoaica, CEO of EM Group.

Investors can subscribe at a price between RON 34 and RON 40 per share, with a minimum of 60 shares. The offering runs from October 3–16, with the possibility of early closure. Investors subscribing at prices higher than the final price will benefit from guaranteed allocation.

The partnership with TradeVille, a broker with over 30 years of experience on the Romanian capital market, facilitates investor access to this opportunity to become part of the success story of a group with over 75 years of experience in the energy sector.

“We are thrilled to participate in the first IPO of the year, and one of the largest of this decade. Since the beginning of the year, we have worked on this important project, and today marks the culmination of that effort. We are witnessing a thawing of the Romanian capital market, in line with positive examples from the US this year. EM Group’s offering, operating in a strategic sector like energy—always of interest to BVB investors—is the largest we have intermediated to date and represents an important test of the market’s and retail investors’ capacity to absorb such an offering. Moreover, the fact that this offering is dedicated to retail investors highlights the maturity of the local market. Retail investors have consistently responded positively to significant offerings, including Fidelis issuances, giving us confidence that we can build a new success together,” said Alexandru Dobre, Deputy CEO of TradeVille.