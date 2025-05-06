Enterprise Investors Fund IX closes at EUR 340 million

Enterprise Investors (EI), an experienced private equity firms in Central and Eastern Europe, today announced the final closing of Enterprise Investors Fund IX (EIF IX) at EUR 340 million.

EIF IX attracted significant interest from commercial investors, who accounted for over 60% of total commitments. For the first time in the firm’s 35-year history, they included Polish institutional and private investors, reflecting growing domestic confidence in the private equity asset class. The remaining commitments came from development finance partners, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

“Securing commitments from a diversified base of investors, particularly under the current turbulent global circumstances, is a strong endorsement of our track record and the quality of our team,” said Jacek Siwicki, president of Enterprise Investors. “We view the participation of Polish investors as a strong vote of confidence in our strategy, and the private equity asset class in this region.”

EIF IX builds on Enterprise Investors’ long-standing strategy of backing market leaders with strong growth potential in Poland and across the broader CEE region. The fund targets fast-growing sectors including technology, financial services, consumer products, business services, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing, all of which benefit from the convergence of CEE’s dynamic domestic markets with Western European demand and from the region’s increasing global integration. Since its first closing, EIF IX has completed six investments: APS (anti-drone systems and radar technology), eTravel (corporate travel management), Expobud (modular housing construction), Scan Lab (digital dental services), Sescom (technical facility management), and Unity Care (outpatient healthcare services). Several of these companies are already entering new markets in both Central and Western Europe through their acquisition-driven expansion strategies.